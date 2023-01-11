Once again, our Wood River Valley community stepped up to help those in need. Over the holiday week there were several families displaced from their temporary hotel rooms due to advance reservations. As a result, these individuals had nowhere to stay during one of the coldest weeks of the winter.
I would like to personally thank the following people: Father Ron from St. Charles Catholic Church for opening the doors, providing a place for families to stay, cook, share stories and make new connections. Jim Foudy for allowing people to stay at the Community Campus. Mark Davidson for being a true ambassador of good will. (Futbol and pizza should take the place of Pizza and Politics.) Erika Greenberg and her cadre of angels. St. Luke’s, the Office of Emergency Management, the dozens of volunteers who gave their time and talents. All our community members who donated bedding, clothing, and money. The Hunger Coalition, Blaine County Charitable Fund, and of course, the Master of Ceremonies, Chris Corwin.
It does not matter if a person has lived their entire life here or moved here yesterday, the Wood River Valley has always taken care of its own. We are fortunate to have the resources we do, and this episode has once again highlighted our need for affordable workforce housing as well as a shelter that can be used in the event of a disaster. Our valley is no stranger to disasters, fires, floods, and the occasional earthquake. I would encourage the county and municipalities to put their collective heads together to designate a site and secure funding for building and maintaining a facility. Whether it is as simple as a warming facility or temporary, overnight housing, I know that our community will pitch in, volunteer and do what it takes to help those in need.
Why pat yourself on the back for kicking the can down the road?
