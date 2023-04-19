Remember when "Save the Whales" was a reasonable and well shared desire? Remember when it eventually became short hand for gooey-minded bleeding-heart liberals? Or remember how concern about our diminishing woodlands and ancient trees was marginalized by calling out "tree huggers" as the fools who were trying to save them?
And now it’s all humanity and civilization that is at stake as we face the annually increasing toll of climate chaos. But are we once again finding ways to turn away from this threat and allow our governments, businesses, and personal lives to continue the status quo? Are we ignoring the clearly defined behavioral changes we must make if we are to continue to exist securely on an environmentally balanced planet?
Each of us needs to find the ways we can adopt new habits and behaviors as we hope to contribute to the successful future of our species. And, if we are to maintain our commitment to these personal and public changes, we need to work together and to find joy in the process. Jumpstart your path to rethinking the patterns of our last century at Earth Fest and Earth Day 5K, starting at Town Center West, Hailey, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is the third year of Earth Fest and sharing the joy of celebrating the earth along with landscaping, water saving, dark sky, and food ideas and it all starts out with a great 5K race in the shadow of Della Mountain. Join the revolution every day and celebrate the blue marble with your friends on April 22.
