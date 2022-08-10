I noticed the BCRD reminding us all to share the bike path the other day.
For those who ride silent and swift e-bikes—get a bell, get a horn, speak up and say: "Passing on the left." I was almost wiped out from behind this morning while on the bike path. While walking in my lane, I stopped to scratch my shoulder and heard a "Whoa!" as an e-bike hurtled past me on the left. At least she had a helmet on.
J. Eric Bartko
