Sex is a responsibility and you (men and women) are in charge of that responsibility.
Lack of taking responsibility for our actions and decisions in America, by its citizens, immigrants and politicians, is the main cause for decay in our society today.
Our elected officials are supposed to be called "honorable." They are anything but honorable and "responsible" today and it feeds the attitudes of the rest of America.
Sex is a responsibility and not a "sport." When a male and female make a "decision" to have sex, they each need to accept the consequences resulting from their actions. This is where you have "control over your body." On the Fourth of July at the Hailey parade, I saw a T-shirt that said, "Old white men shouldn't have control over my body." The Supreme Court does not have control over your body, they have the "responsibility" of interpreting the Constitution as it was written.
It is too easy today to shout loud and think that the louder you shout the "more correct you are." This seems to be the way America wants to set its standards now, rather than by moral and constitutional actions. This is the path to destruction.
One of the main problems we have in America is the number of fatherless children, who have no idea of responsibility and end up in trouble and committing crimes.
Take responsibility for your actions and decisions and teach your children the same. Shouting and protesting is not the substitute for taking responsibility.
Robert Burkheimer
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In