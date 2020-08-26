If you are going to open your business, open it with gusto. Don’t make excuses. Commit to opening with the necessary staff, kitchen help and menu. We are understanding of the challenges you have, but we want service delivered timely. Drinks cold and menu available, otherwise, my dollars go to someone who can deliver. No excuses!
Pamela Bailey
Sun Valley
Wow Pammy, You sound sooo Entitled ! If you are like all the "new" people moving here , we are doomed. Maybe you should open up your own eatery and see how fun it is serving people like yourself. Beat IT !
Even if it pencils for a restaurants to hire the necessary staff to serve half the capacity it did pre-pandemic, where are these employees supposed to live, since newcomers continue to gobble up rental housing by purchasing at prices out of reach of the typical service sector employee? Ms Bailey - I hope you are a generous tipper when you do dine out.
How compassionate...
Pam, do you understand that you don't have a constitutional right to go out for dinner?
Stay home if you don't like it. And keep your whining to yourself.
Better yet, go back to your first home and Debbie Downer those people.
