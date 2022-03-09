Sen. Mike Crapo’s recent Letter to the Editor (“Sen. Crapo on Supreme Court Nominee,” published March 2) would have been more reassuring were it not for the fact that his comments are buried in an avalanche of contradictions.
Stating that he believes “judges at every level of our judicial system...must not legislate new positions from the bench,” why haven’t we heard from Crapo regarding the astoundingly precedent-breaking recent rulings by SCOTUS and lower “conservative” courts? Could it be that Crapo believes simply that policies favored by Democrats shouldn’t be legislated by judges, but that policies favored by Republicans are fine?
Or, when pointing out that he takes his “constitutional responsibility” to thoroughly review Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination “very seriously,” where was Crapo’s deep concern when now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh—and Kavanaugh’s bursting closet of skeletons—was being considered?
Similar contradictions could fill pages. Regardless, Crapo’s record indicates that he applies his “serious constitutional responsibilities” with a decidedly partisan flair.
Is that what the authors of our Constitution intended?
Jeremy Fryberger
Ketchum
