Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Georgia) was a committed and respected conservative leader. As both a cherished member of Congress and a veteran of the Georgia Air National Guard, Isakson embodied an unwavering pledge to public service. I have worked with Senator Isakson for many years and will always remember his dedication to our country and constituents. Sen. Isakson was my friend, and I will miss his warm and kind demeanor. My condolences are with his wife, children, and the rest of his family.
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
