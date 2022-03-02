I take my constitutional responsibility to thoroughly review this nomination very seriously, and have long maintained that judges at every level of our judicial system must interpret the law as it is written, not legislate new positions from the bench. As the confirmation process continues, I look forward to the opportunity to meet with Judge [Ketanji Brown] Jackson to learn and understand more deeply about her judicial philosophy. I will conduct all due diligence to ensure my consideration of and votes regarding her nomination remain consistent with the principles and values of Idahoans.

Sen. Mike Crapo

R-Idaho

Load comments