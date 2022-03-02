I take my constitutional responsibility to thoroughly review this nomination very seriously, and have long maintained that judges at every level of our judicial system must interpret the law as it is written, not legislate new positions from the bench. As the confirmation process continues, I look forward to the opportunity to meet with Judge [Ketanji Brown] Jackson to learn and understand more deeply about her judicial philosophy. I will conduct all due diligence to ensure my consideration of and votes regarding her nomination remain consistent with the principles and values of Idahoans.
Sen. Mike Crapo
R-Idaho
"Yes, we drank beer. My friends and I. Boys and girls. Yes, we drank beer. I liked beer. Still like beer. We drank beer."
No problem....nominee confirmed
Useless. Lying. Russian asset. Tool. We deserve better.
Mike Crapo is refusing to allow a vote on any of President Joe Biden’s Federal Reserve picks by not showing up to work! The banking committee can’t proceed without a quorum, because Crapo and the other anti-democracy republicans won’t do their job and show up for an up or down vote. They are sabotaging our economy, as President Biden has deal with ending a pandemic, rising inflation, a volatile financial market, and Putin invading a sovereign nation.
"I will conduct all due diligence to ensure my consideration of and votes regarding her nomination remain consistent with the principles and values of Idahoans."
He means he will represent the bigotry, racism and white supremacy that Idaho is know for. He has already block any debate on the Senate floor to even talk about Medicares ability to get better drug prices. Totally in the pocket of big pharma. As to legislating from the bench, he's all for judges that will over turn long existing abortion laws. Oh and voter restriction is OK with him. He's a Trumper all the way.
If only these statements were true instead of the rhetoric they are. Fact is, many of the republican senators wouldn't make a pimple on Judge Jackon's rear end.
