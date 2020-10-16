I moved to Idaho forty years ago, and have been an educator here since 1982. I find it troubling that so many Idaho high school graduates struggle with the necessary skills to excel in higher education. Geographic location and/or family income should play no role in determining the quality of a young person’s education or the opportunities they are given. This year, federal relief funding abated a proposed budget cut in K-12 education funding, but next year they will have to again cut $99 million. My heart goes out to all of the young people whose education has been so rudely interrupted by the pandemic. But the facts remain that only 37 percent of Idaho 8th graders currently score above “proficient” on reading and math assessments. And, Idaho second-to-last in the nation when it comes to per-pupil educational funding. More needs to be done to ensure Idaho students can look forward to being competitive in the ever-changing job market.
Please join me in voting to retain forward thinkers who will keep their eye on the ball and fight for our kids and their futures. Support Sen. Michelle Stennett, and Representatives Muffy Davis and Sally Toone.
Nancy Camp, Carey
