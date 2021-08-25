Why were the citizens of Blaine County denied the right to hear the duly elected Board of Trustees for BCSD deliberate and decide on the agenda items established for Aug. 17, 2021?
The LEA (Local Education Authority), in this case the Blaine County Board of Trustees, has the legal authority to set the conditions for admittance to their facilities and meetings. They oversee, with the laws of the great State of Idaho firmly and undeniably in their favor, the policies and rules and regulations established for the administration of the schools and facilities.
Those who disrupt the ongoing educational process of the LEA should be escorted out of the building by law enforcement officers. With civil discourse seemingly and sadly no longer an option, the authority of the Board of Trustees must be upheld. The bigger issue here is not masks or COVID-19 protocols, but the legal authority in a well-governed society. The U.S. is shifting away from being an enlightened civilization and trending toward tribalism and anarchy. A couple of years ago Wood River students protested at a Board meeting, and they accomplished this with grace.
Evidence of the new American privilege is rooted in social media expertise and is clearly based on the principle of denial. People throwing tantrums in eating establishments, grocery stores and public meetings all have a similar distasteful trend based on the childish belief that if I don’t get my way then I will disrupt my surroundings. Our local elected School Board has the legal authority to set policy. Oh snap, I forgot, even elections don’t count if some don’t get their way.
Fritz Peters, Sun Valley
