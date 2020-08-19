The resignation of Kelly Green should be the final nail in the coffin of Keith Roark’s incompetence. Mr. Roark’s inept handling of numerous issues over the past year such as the bungling of the Dual Immersion issues at Hemingway, altering the School District calendar despite a majority of parents voting against it, having no discernable plan for reopening schools during COVID, unlike numerous other Idaho cities that have plans posted on their websites, and creating a hostile environment for board members as well as the public.
Through my personal interactions with Mr. Roark and for anyone who has read his inappropriate emails to parents such as Sandy Anderson we have all learned that Mr. Roark has a massive but very fragile ego. His personality precludes him from being an effective board member and is the reason that he and other board members are not interested in public comment or any information generated externally from the board. Despite his promise that the board would be transparent in its dealings under his watch, the truth is quite the opposite. Keith has repeatedly led the board to violate its own stated principals of ethical behavior, leadership, communication and accountability.
Emails from Mr. Roark to various parents and members of the community have stated vehemently that the school board is not required to take public comment. That’s true, it isn’t. What Mr. Roark fails to realize is that he has entirely missed the point in that he and the board should welcome public opinion and information instead of disdaining it. Mr. Roark is only capable of viewing his position in terms of the self-serving grandstanding opportunity it is for him.
It’s time the Blaine County School District board has a chairperson with compassion, understanding and honor. Our students deserve better and it is time for Mr. Roark to resign.
Casey Finnegan, Ketchum
It seems that "common sense" says that you elect a board and hire educators, let them do their job without interference from the community. Then after a "reasonable" period of time judge them on their results. This is how corporations operate. Of course, there is a big roadblock here in that the board can be voted out of or harassed out of office, but the main contributors to the results, the educators, for all intents and purposes cannot. What an example of why the Country is in the shape it is in these days.
This type of ad hominem attach is disheartening and should have no place in the public discussion. It reads like something Donald Trump would say.
There is reputable research correlating board behavior with student achievement. In research results, conflict at the board level led to diminishing student achievement while productive problem solving within effective school board behavior led to greatly improved student achievement within school districts. This research and effective school board behavior that leads to improved student achievement can be found in The Essential School Board Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Essential-School-Board-Book-Accountability/dp/1934742325/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3D6LY18ZFOTNE&dchild=1&keywords=the+essential+school+board+book&qid=1597851755&sprefix=the+essential+schoo%2Caps%2C530&sr=8-1
