I have known every member of the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners who has held office in the past 43 years and worked with almost every one of them during my time as Blaine County prosecuting attorney and Hailey mayor, political activist and private citizen. Although we have been fortunate to have many excellent commissioners during that time, no one of them has worked harder or more effectively than Jacob Greenberg. I worked for nearly three years with Jacob to bring about the establishment of the Blaine County Public Defender’s Office and I could not have been more impressed. He has excellent critical thinking skills, boundless energy and a true desire to serve the public. I am proud to endorse Jacob Greenberg for re-election as Blaine County Commissioner.
R. Keith Roark, Hailey
Wonderful endorsement of Greenberg, thank you Keith!!
