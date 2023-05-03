As you drive through Elkhorn, there are a variety of designs and finishes on homes, townhomes, and condos. But the feel of Elkhorn is Mountain Traditional Housing (MTH). There is a liberal use of stucco, natural stone, peaked or slanted roofs, log or wood siding, many windows and decks for beautiful views, and many trees for landscaping.
The developers of Jericho/Village Way Townhomes have incorporated few of these elements in their design of 19 market-rate rentals for the Village Core of Elkhorn. Corrugated metal is the main element used for the outside of these stacked prefab buildings, plus cement foundations with wood imprints like the Sun Valley Lodge, and some wood patches to pacify those that thought the design is completely out of place in the village core of Elkhorn. Which it is! The roof top decks are accessed through covered roof doorways which stick up like silos. The developers claim that there are lots of competing design concepts within the Village core, but the main overall design concepts are still MTH—stucco, natural stone, and wood, with decks that were part of the original design, not plopped on the flat roofs for more decks. The only structures that do not have MTH designs are functional in use—the racquet sign-in building and the Elkhorn Pool access building.
Jericho/Village Way Townhomes will be an eyesore in the center of Elkhorn with two competing versions of metal siding, air-conditioning units right next to the Village Way sidewalk due to only 6-foot setbacks, and not enough snow storage zones on their property. For these and many other reasons, 100 plus (and growing), Elkhorn residents should ask the rest of the voting entities to just say no to Jericho.
