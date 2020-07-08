I write to share my strong opposition to the proposed development on Hot Dog Hill in Ketchum. As an architect for over 30 years, I feel this development is completely out of character for Main Street.
As a resident of Ketchum for 28 years, I have spoken to many people about this proposed development. Not one of them supports the proposed structure, which is too high, too massive, too dense and out-of-character with other buildings, destroys the last highly used open space on Main Street and does not include badly needed public parking.
Main Street is a friendly walking and gathering street that makes Ketchum so wonderful for residents and visitors alike. This proposal would destroy that. I hope our city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will protect us from out-of-character development.
Carolyn Wicklund, Ketchum
I completely agree. The building is a monstrosity and would change the relaxed & cozy feel of downtown Ketchum. It's time to hit the pause button on all the major proposed building projects. We have no idea yet what our needs will be post-COVID-19. Everything right now should be tabled until at least 2021.
