I write to share my strong opposition to the proposed development on Hot Dog Hill in Ketchum. As an architect for over 30 years, I feel this development is completely out of character for Main Street.

As a resident of Ketchum for 28 years, I have spoken to many people about this proposed development. Not one of them supports the proposed structure, which is too high, too massive, too dense and out-of-character with other buildings, destroys the last highly used open space on Main Street and does not include badly needed public parking.

Main Street is a friendly walking and gathering street that makes Ketchum so wonderful for residents and visitors alike. This proposal would destroy that. I hope our city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will protect us from out-of-character development.

Carolyn Wicklund, Ketchum

Load comments