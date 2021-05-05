Idahoans value a property owner’s constitutional right to their private property and the rights of people to live their lives the way they choose. A threat to one person’s private property rights is a threat to all of ours, which is why I’ve been following a topic being discussed in Custer County. Mike Boren, owner of Hell Roaring Ranch is requesting a conditional use permit from Custer County to make his grass pasture available for outside emergency services. This would be beneficial in the event there is a major emergency, similar to the accident experienced last summer near the Boren property on Highway 75 when the injured individuals had unnecessary delays getting medical attention. For recreation lovers who travel in that area, an additional option for emergency landing would benefit everyone. Even if seldom used, it would bring peace of mind.
Mike’s use of his small aircraft on his pasture for agricultural and private aviation is already his approved right. Mike’s generous interest in making his private land available for emergency services use is his choice and should receive our community support, which is the Idaho way to preserve personal property rights. I respectfully encourage Custer County officials to approve Mike’s request for a conditional use permit so his property can benefit the Custer County area in case of an emergency and preserve our private property rights.
Christina Culver, Sun Valley
This proposed air strip has absolutely zero to do with emergency services and would never be used for such, period. When you call 911, they send a ground ambulance, not a fixed wing aircraft. If it sounds serious, the personnel on the ground ambulance may call for an air ambulance (helicopter). Helicopters do not need runways. This is the entitled super rich thinking they can do whatever the hell they want. And this letter is from one of their minions spouting off about something that they know nothing about.
Last I heard, a roadside accident/backcountry emergency needing a life flight utilized a helicopter. Heli's can land anywhere the pilot feels comfortable doing so... and I have yet to see one use a runway. I'm glad the wealthy are looking out for my proletariat recreation and driving habits though.
Thanks Badger. . . . . . "backcountry downhill skiing are activities that are also permitted in the wilderness."
There’s an airstrip in Smiley Cr. and an airport in Stanley. Give me a break with these weekly letters from paid employees of the Borens.
Some folks haven't heard the SNRA is a recreation area not a national park. There are mining and timber holding in the SNRA, from a 100 years ago, and there are lawyers and realtors who are out there searching for just these types of land for the uber rich. This permit is the first step in a Heli-ski operation.
(You forgot the Sawtooth Wilderness Area part).
Christina Culver is a Washington D.C. Lobbyist and part-time Sun Valley Condo owner. That said, she knows what's best for the Sawtooth Valley. Not you, the people who actually use it. Better still, she knows what's best for the Boren Bro's (undoubtedly in their pocket). I've always been nervous when I recreate in the Sawtooths. There are only two airstrips and where would a helicopter land should I need immediate evacuation? If this airstrip is not approved, I may need to purchase a second emergency kit for my Sprinter. I know, it will be difficult finding one that matches the custom interior. Thank you Christina! I know it was difficult finding time to write this letter amid your many duties as a DC lobbyist. I hope you were well compensated.
You would have us believe that anyone with private property has a "right" to build an airport?
Custer Co. meeting * Today at 9 AM* 208-879-2360
