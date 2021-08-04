Every time I drive up or down the Valley these days, I find myself upset at the emerald-green open spaces in front of Golden Eagle, Weyyakin, Lane Ranch, Cold Springs subdivisions, the Peregrine Ranch, and the Sun Valley and Valley Club golf courses, to name a few. Despite the recent rains, Blaine County is still in the midst of an extreme drought according to drought.gov. The Big Wood River, Trail Creek and other water sources are at amazing lows. Reservoirs are depleted. Many of us have cut back on our lawn watering (while still being fire-wise), clothes and dishwashing practices, and have taken many other water-conserving actions. It is appropriate for everybody to cut back on water usage.
I understand that Idaho is a “use it or lose it” state when it comes to water rights, but these are exceptional days and unused water can be “banked” instead of “lost.” Water conservation has not been a big issue in the past, as shown by the open canals used by the agricultural canal operators and golf courses to get water from the river to where it is being used productively. However, it is important that every homeowner’s association, golf course manager, business operator and individual in our county start practicing water conservation.
Save our fish, our wild animals, our environment, and, ultimately, ourselves.
Jan Wygle Hailey
and still we build build build build
how dumb can we be?
