Save money, help your local community and our environment by making one small change each week this month! You can “do the right thing” and choose to make some of the following changes. If all willing members in a community make small changes, it can add up to big reductions in local greenhouse gas emissions and big improvements in our economy and the environment. Here are just a few possible ideas for changes:
• Eat a meatless meal at least once a week.
• Increase your intake of local, organic and bulk foods that are in season.
• Start composting food and garden waste.
• Turn off your car engine if you will be parked for more than 10 seconds.
• Limit cold weather car idling warm up to a maximum of 30 seconds. Modern car engines don’t require more than 30 seconds, even in very cold weather.
• Shop local thrift stores and consignment shops for used clothing and household items.
• Turn your water heater down to 120 degrees F.
• Turn off lights when you leave a room.
• Unplug your electronic devices when you are not using them.
• Change to LED light bulbs.
Gretchen Basen, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In