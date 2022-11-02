Vote on Nov. 8 for Ron Taylor for Senate.
Vote on Nov. 8 for Ron Taylor for Senate.
Your vote for Ron will help us protect:
● Quality education for all Idaho children
● Access to public lands for hunting, fishing, recreation, and tourism
● Preservation and management of Idaho’s water resources to sustain its agricultural heritage, recreational riches, and daily needs of our citizens
●The freedoms of all Idahoans, including the freedom to make medical decisions about our bodies, about who we marry, and about how we define family.
Ron’s opponent pushes Idaho to the extreme, taking away our rights, voices, and freedoms.
Her voting record speaks for itself.
She voted to:
● Ban abortion (S1309 and S1385).
● Jail librarians (H666 and HR23).
● Allow invasive genital inspections of children wishing to play sports (a gross violation of our children’s right to privacy) (H500).
● Give bounty rights to family members of rapists (S1309 and S1385).
Vote for Ron Taylor and keep Idaho free.
Alex Babalis
Blaine County
