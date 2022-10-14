When my friend Ron Taylor (“RT” as some folks call him) retired from being a longtime firefighter/paramedic, I wasn’t too surprised to learn that he had quickly started in on a new way to help our local communities. RT isn’t one to sit around and let others do the work for him.
When I was brand new on the fire department, trying to navigate the complexity and intensity of the calls that we go on, I always hoped that I would be scheduled to work with Ron. He was highly experienced and skilled on the job, which helped, of course. But, more importantly, he was calm and competent, and he was a good teacher. Watching him work, it was always very clear what the most important part of being a responder was: giving one’s best to help the people that need us.
He took that job very seriously every time a call started; he knew the stakes were usually high and that it mattered. He is the kind of leader that people look to in tough situations. And I know that he would take the job in the state Senate just as seriously.
