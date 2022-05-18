Most of you know Ron Taylor as I do. He is honest, reliable and has a personal history of always serving others first. Ron needs your vote to become senator of Idaho’s 26th District. He is knowledgeable and ready to represent you on important issues like housing, education, jobs, water and the environment. Ron has been in the Wood River Valley over 30 years, working first at Sun Valley Company, later becoming a Wood River firefighter and, after hard work and education, he became a leader as captain firefighter/paramedic until his recent retirement. A moderate, commonsense person, Ron understands the everyday issues facing working people. I urge you to vote for Ron Taylor, senator.
Tom Johnson
Ketchum Fire Chief, Retired
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In