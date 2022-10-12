We write to publicly show support for Ron Taylor as our next Idaho state senator for District 26.
A career firefighter and paramedic, most recently with Wood River Fire and Rescue, he has selflessly worked for the community’s safety for nearly three decades. Since retiring, he has volunteered for several different nonprofits, and recently was awarded a Presidential Service Award.
Mentored and endorsed by current Idaho State Sen. Michelle Stennett, he’s well versed in the issues that Idahoans are grappling with today, including access to safe reproductive healthcare, cooperative use of natural resources, protection of public lands, and quality education for all.
