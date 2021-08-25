It doesn’t matter what your views on masks are when a school board member says this: “The board of trustees, whatever their individual views of masking, will conduct their meetings and reach their decisions uninfluenced by the thuggish, anti-American behavior of a few.” (“Protestors halt BCSD mask vote,” Aug. 17.)
We have a real problem in Blaine County. Someone that is elected by the people to office has no right to call anyone anti-American. The residents, the parents have a right to voice how they feel and not be called thuggish or anti-American. We the residents of Blaine County need an apology from the president of the school board.
Debbie O’Neill, Ketchum
n/a..... no apology needed
Yo have the right to voice your opinion and then set back down. You do not have the right to be obnoxious and self centered. It was a meeting to let people talk about the issue, but obvious that did not happen and people became abusive. I do not blame him for calling the meeting to end. Make your point and then set down and shut up and let others talk.
