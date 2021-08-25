It doesn’t matter what your views on masks are when a school board member says this: “The board of trustees, whatever their individual views of masking, will conduct their meetings and reach their decisions uninfluenced by the thuggish, anti-American behavior of a few.” (“Protestors halt BCSD mask vote,” Aug. 17.)

We have a real problem in Blaine County. Someone that is elected by the people to office has no right to call anyone anti-American. The residents, the parents have a right to voice how they feel and not be called thuggish or anti-American. We the residents of Blaine County need an apology from the president of the school board.

Debbie O’Neill, Ketchum

Load comments