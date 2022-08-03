It seems that some extreme Republicans want to take away democrats right to vote for the representatives of their choice.

A proposal was submitted to the Republican State convention in Twin Falls to not allow anyone to vote in the Republican primary who was not registered as a republican for at least 25 months.

They claim 20,000 Democrats registered as republicans to vote in the primaries. That is true. Because democrats know that whoever wins the republican primary, wins the general election.

