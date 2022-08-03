It seems that some extreme Republicans want to take away democrats right to vote for the representatives of their choice.
A proposal was submitted to the Republican State convention in Twin Falls to not allow anyone to vote in the Republican primary who was not registered as a republican for at least 25 months.
They claim 20,000 Democrats registered as republicans to vote in the primaries. That is true. Because democrats know that whoever wins the republican primary, wins the general election.
It is natural for voters to want to decide who will represent them.
The Republicans cite the election loss of Dorothy Moon in the primary for secretary of state by 4,000 votes saying that the Democrats caused her loss by their votes.
Dorothy Moon, who is now the new chairperson of the Idaho Republican party, is considered an extremist by many because of her support of "White Supremacist" militia, and her desire to sell off Idaho's natural resources.
Heck yes, the Democrats didn’t want her in office, and now the extremist want to be even more extreme and take away democrats' right to choose representatives.
I say, if the Republicans want Idaho to be a one-party system, let’s give it to them and everyone register as republicans. That way everyone wins, and the Democrats with the common-sense republicans, can remove the extremist from Idaho government.
Or everyone can be independent, think independent, vote independent, and run independent.
Editor's note: Lappin is running as an independent to represent District 26 in the Idaho State Senate.
