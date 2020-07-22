As much as we all want it to be true, the coronavirus isn’t about to go away soon. As I write this, Idaho is peaking with more than 500 new reported cases per day. Nationally, we are experiencing the highest reported cases (68,000 new cases on July 11 alone) with more than 3.8 million infected and 140,000 dead.
There are things we can do to save lives and prevent permanent debilitating physical impairments caused by contracting this virus. Its driving force is social interaction. The CDC just announced that fully reopening of schools poses the “highest risk” for spreading the virus.
With this in mind, it is unconscionable to put students and teachers in a classroom environment, even with masks. It has been proven that they are not 100 percent effective unless they are of medical grade and properly fitted, which is an unlikely scenario. In addition, it is a fact that people can be contagious without showing any symptoms, making it impossible to prevent exposure. It only takes one person to infect many, therefore reducing class sizes and altering the schedule will not prevent the spread of the virus. The safest and most sensible approach would be to utilize online learning until our country’s and Idaho’s numbers dramatically decline. Fortunately, we already have the technology in place for all of our students to engage in distance learning.
I lost a coworker to COVID-19, and have friends and family members who contracted it, and months later are still suffering the consequences. If you choose to protect the lives and health of our valley’s students and teachers, you have my heartfelt gratitude!
Lynn Hino, Hailey
