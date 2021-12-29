Ben Long, a self-described responsible gun owner, expressed his contempt for other gun owners in a rant published on the opinion page ("Responsible gun owners need to be heard," published Dec. 17.) I don't know if he's actually a responsible gun owner—most people don't store guns unsecured in closets as he does—but he's certainly an irresponsible writer.
Perhaps Long owns a dictionary but was just too lazy to look up the word "vigilante." He apparently thinks a vigilante is a person he doesn't like who carries a firearm in public.
I suggest he take some advice from the Idaho Supreme Court about people who carry guns: "A man may need a gun for a great many things other than that of shooting his neighbor. It should be presumed in the first instance that a man is going to use his gun for a lawful purpose and that he is not out gunning for his neighbor."
Don Fleming
Pocatello
“A man may need a gun for a great many things other than that of shooting his neighbor”. After all, shooting your neighbor is so short-term. It’s much better to strap on the good ol’ AR and head to the super market to menace and terrorize your neighbor over and over, year after year.
