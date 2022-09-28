The Editorial Board's suggestion to require licenses for cyclists ("Protect lives, license cyclists," published Sept. 21) is unenforceable and unnecessary. Moreover, it would be yet another government regulation and yet another waste of taxpayer dollars.
I agree, there are both cyclists and pedestrians using the paths that can be rude, dangerous and just plain ignorant to path etiquette and safety. But to require a license as a way to solve that issue is not logical. To license cyclists requires revenue to establish the regulation and even if the regulation were in place, to enforce the regulation would be near impossible. Would you require licenses for the influx of out of town visitors who crowd the paths? Will pedestrians with unruly dogs also be required to be licensed?
We can all agree the goal of everyone using the paths should be to enjoy and share our wonderful environment together and do it safely. Licensing cyclists won’t make that happen. An awareness campaign about path etiquette and path safety for both cyclists and pedestrians makes more sense.
