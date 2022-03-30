I write in response to Lindsay Johnson’s guest opinion (“Female, not fetal, personhood, must be the basis of abortion law,” published March 25). She makes a lot of errors.
First, while “personhood” may be up for debate, “human being” is not. A human fetus is alive, so it is has “being,” and it is not a dog, a cat, or a snail darter fetus; it is a human fetus, thus a “human being.”
Second, just because there has been an increase in abortions in states adjoining Texas, does not mean there are not fewer abortions: she would have had to compare the number of abortions in Texas before the law to the number of abortions Texas residents have in other states after the law in order for her point to be valid, which she does not do.
Third, she seems to confuse or equate child welfare with child existence. There is no child welfare for a child who does not exist; child welfare is only for the living. And finally, she asserts that opposing federal funding for the purported purpose of child welfare is anti-child. That is an assumption, not a fact; the fact is that it’s a policy debate about which reasonable people can disagree. There are a lot of instances in which federal funding is not even really about its purported intentions nor does it accomplish those purported intentions; it is often only about using other people’s money to advance growing the government itself.
Edward Moslander
Ketchum
