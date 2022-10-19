Yes, climate change is going to affect everyone on the planet, but of course some more than others. We are all doing small things to help reduce our power usage, like changing light bulbs to LEDs, improving our home insulation, maybe even buying an electric car. Unfortunately, this is not going to be enough; we need national and international efforts.
One of the best is to put a gradually increasing price on carbon dioxide emissions at the mine or well so that fossil fuel companies will pay for the damage they’ve knowingly done for decades. When the funds are returned as a rebate to consumers we’d be protected from rising prices and have the incentive to stop using fossil fuels and switch to less expensive renewables.
As your editorial board says, “The changing climate won’t wait. The choice is to talk now or later—when we are picking up the pieces.” ("Climate change requires hard conversations," published Oct. 12.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In