I would like to correct Brian Opp’s letter of April 14. He erroneously stated the Democrats blocked Trump’s $2,000 bailout checks in December 2020. Trump made the statement to give that amount, but the GOP blocked it (thanks to Mitch McConnell and the Republican-held Senate). Trump did not challenge it, he never intended to—more lies. The Democrats are the ones who pushed for $2,000. That is why when they took control of the Senate they added the additional $1,400.
People need to pay more attention to facts and not fake news.
Sheila White, Bellevue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In