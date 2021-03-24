No one in Idaho should live in fear of violence because of who they are, what they look like or what part of the world they or their families came from. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI are committed to bringing all our tools to bear in supporting our Asian American and Pacific Islander community groups here in Idaho, as we have witnessed a rise in hate and bias incidents occurring across the country. These crimes, and other acts of hate and bias, have no place in our community. I urge all Idahoans to report hate-based crimes to either local or federal law enforcement.
Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr.
Acting U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho
