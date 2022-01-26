I want to thank the Idaho Mountain Express for covering the Blaine County Republican Lincoln Day event in its article, "Republican Candidates Tout Conservative Values at Hailey Event" dated Jan. 19, 2022. You did an excellent job covering the event. You also did an excellent job covering my criticisms of Congressman Mike Simpson. Let me address one issue I raised that failed to make it into your article.
As I explained at the event, Simpson now wants to destroy four hydroelectric dams on the lower Snake River. Simpson's plan is totally absurd. Even Simpson admits he doesn't even know if his plan will actually work. Yet, Simpson remains committed to radical environmentalists who prioritize fish over Idaho farmers and families.
I oppose Simpson’s efforts to destroy these dams. Farming and ranching are the backbone of Idaho’s economy and heritage. Water is the life blood of farming and ranching. These dams produce clean emission free hydroelectric power. Breaching the dams threatens Idaho’s farmers and ranchers and threatens to increase our electricity rates. Breaching the dams will destroy the port of Lewiston that serves as Idaho’s only seaport for transporting grain, legumes, paper, lumber and other goods up and down the Columbia River. As Idaho’s Second Congressional Representative, I will stand against those who prioritize a radical environmentalist agenda over Idaho’s families and farmers.
Bryan Smith
Idaho Falls
(Editor's Note: Bryan Smith is a Republican candidate for Idaho's 2nd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.)
