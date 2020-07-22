There are many reasons to want to resume schooling. But reopening may produce grave results. We are in a pandemic and schools are notorious disease incubators. The future is difficult to foresee and COVID-19 is only beginning to reveal its consequences. In the present, we are recording the catastrophic trends this vicious and highly contagious disease is generating. What we are seeing in the wider community is that opening too soon is reversing apparent disease control accomplishments. Schools should remain closed until there is a sustained reversal of accelerating and dangerous health realities at large. Any plans for opening should include plans for closing again.
Helen Stone and Ben Schepps, Hailey
