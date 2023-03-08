The four lower Snake River dams combined have a power-generation capacity of 3,030 average megawatts (aMW), but annually produce on average only about 925 aMW due largely to a lack of water. According to the Inslee-Murray Benefit Replacement Report, power generated by the dams must be replaced before these dams can be breached.

In its 2021 Power Plan, the Northwest Power and Conservation Council reported that between 2018 and 2028, coal-fired power generation capacity serving the Pacific Northwest would decline from 7,000 aMW to 2,400 aMW. Four coal-fired plants were shuttered in 2020 alone. The council’s projected loss of 4,600 aMW represents the equivalent capacity of six lower Snake River dams.

No governor or U.S. senator claimed this disappearing power must be replaced before the coal plants could be closed.

