The four lower Snake River dams combined have a power-generation capacity of 3,030 average megawatts (aMW), but annually produce on average only about 925 aMW due largely to a lack of water. According to the Inslee-Murray Benefit Replacement Report, power generated by the dams must be replaced before these dams can be breached.
In its 2021 Power Plan, the Northwest Power and Conservation Council reported that between 2018 and 2028, coal-fired power generation capacity serving the Pacific Northwest would decline from 7,000 aMW to 2,400 aMW. Four coal-fired plants were shuttered in 2020 alone. The council’s projected loss of 4,600 aMW represents the equivalent capacity of six lower Snake River dams.
No governor or U.S. senator claimed this disappearing power must be replaced before the coal plants could be closed.
This letter from someone none of us know points out an interesting fact about a lot of renewables, be they solar, wind or hydro. When people say they are 1000MW of capacity, that is misleading. They can only generated that under ideal conditions which almost never exist. For example, take the Lava Ridge wind project, In its 78000 acres of Idaho land it will be 400 towards higher than the Space Needle with a rated capacity of 1000MW, intended to supply electricity to CA (not for ID). Yet, given the intermittency of winds, it will seldom generated more than 1/3 of that. Compare that to a nuclear power plant that generated 97% of its rated capacity on a foot print 1/300 of that land. Or look at IPC replacing 540MW of coal plants—it will do that with a 600MW solar plant, plus a gas fired plant of unspecified size, as the 600MW of solar can only generated power when the sun shines. By all means, lets go to low/no carbon power generation—but let’s be honest about how the work and their total costs.
Could "we" be honest about the down side of nuclear energy as well?
Absolutely. Do a little research on its safety, how waste in new gen plants is handled and the drivers of cost overruns and then get back to us. Thanks.
The truth does not drown in water.
