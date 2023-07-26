It’s hard to find the right words when someone like Chris Millspaugh passes away, so this will be short.
For those of us in the Whoop Show that Spa started in the summer of 1976, he was the embodiment of comedy itself. With Spa and Nicki Lee Foster heading the group, we had an incredibly good time for the next three years.
I had been thinking of him a lot the past few weeks, and I berate myself for not calling to say hi for what would be the last time. But, too late now, so I’ll simply say, Spa: Nice chatting with you.
