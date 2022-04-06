Have you ever put your heart and soul into doing something, hopefully helpful to others, only to realize upon reflection later, how much you received in return? And how much you have yet to learn?
This is challenging work, especially for a Democrat in the Idaho Statehouse. I have tried to bring my best self to it. Some days I failed miserably, some felt heroic, many were unpredictable. There have been so many gifts, endless lessons, confusion and clarity, but what an extraordinary and humbling experience.
So, every day I picked myself up, dusted myself off, forged ahead with purpose, grateful to be a part of a tiny piece of history. I have never lost the wonder of the magnitude of our work in the Capitol.
We debate, agree, disagree, fight for what we care about deeply. We listen and give voice to those we represent.
Not to dismiss the grave importance our work has on Idahoans, but our respectfulness to each other and everyone we encounter has a lasting effect far beyond our time here.
I learned, from many of those who have sat in our seats before us, and a deeper blessing has been from all of you. I have a core care and gratitude for all of you.
In the end, we are remembered for our humanity, humor, kindness, empathy, and heart.
And our friendships…
Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Sen. Michelle Stennett
D-Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In