Our homes are full of disposable objects that can be easily replaced with their reusable counterparts. By reducing your consumption of these five common household disposables, you can diminish the amount of unnecessary waste that ends up in landfills.
1. Paper towels: Paper towels are used in most American households. They are useful, but extremely wasteful. Cloth towels can be washed in washing machines and reused for years.
2. Plastic water bottles: Disposable plastic bottles are cheap, and can be bought at almost any grocery store. Because of this, people use enormous quantities of these bottles. While reusable water bottles may be initially more expensive, they are actually cheaper (and more attractive) in the long run.
3. Plastic bags: Most stores still offer plastic bags at the checkout. Every year, about 100 billion plastic bags leave stores in the U.S. However, lots of people have switched to using reusable bags. These bags are cheap and can be used for years.
4. Body-wash bottles: In 2017, about 1.4 billion plastic body-wash bottles were used in the U.S. By converting to bar soap, which requires virtually no plastic packaging, you are eliminating a completely unnecessary source of plastic. Bar soap works just as well as liquid body wash, and comes in lots of different types.
5. Conventional light bulbs: The most common and least expensive type of light bulb is incandescent. However, LED bulbs use at least 75% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs. By switching to LEDs, you will waste less energy in your house. This isn’t just environmentally friendly, it’s cheaper too!
I hope you will join me in removing these five items from your day-to-day life.
Holden Archie
Hailey
Wood River High School W.A.T.E.R. Club
