Every year, about 100 billion cardboard boxes are produced in the United States. Most online products are shipped in cardboard. Christmas is on the way, and with it comes lots of gifts delivered in these boxes. Additionally, presents are often wrapped in cardboard. This means that across the country, an enormous amount of this material is being used during the holidays. However, lots of this material is thrown away and ends up in landfills.
In our community, it is extremely easy and completely free to recycle your corrugated cardboard. Recycling helps reduce the amount of unnecessary household waste and creates less future pollution because it is more efficient to produce new boxes from recycled material. After a few simple steps, you can drop off your cardboard at any of the locations listed below.
Corrugated cardboard is different from paperboard, which is used in products such as cereal boxes. Before you take your cardboard to a recycling station, ensure that it is corrugated (ridges). After you identify the type of cardboard, you have to clean it and break it down. There cannot be food or packaging materials such as bubble wrap on the cardboard (tape and labels are OK).
Once you prepare the cardboard, there are a variety of drop-off locations throughout the valley.
- Ketchum: 1. Sun Valley City Hall (81 Elkhorn Road) 2. YMCA Parking Lot (101 Saddle Road)
- Hailey: 1. Hailey Park & Ride (northwest corner of River and Bullion streets) 2. Hailey Fire Department (617 S. Third Ave.)
- Bellevue: Bellevue Fire Station (115 E. Pine St.)
By taking these simple steps and recycling your cardboard during this holiday season, you are contributing to the nationwide initiative to reduce waste and create a cleaner environment.
Holden Archie
WRHS W.A.T.E.R. club
