I would like to add my voice to the chorus in support of re-electing Neil Bradshaw as mayor of Ketchum. I have worked with and observed Neil in action over the past ten years, and note that his positive impact on our region has been significant. From advocating for workforce housing (Northwood Place and Bluebird, with more to come), to getting a real Town Square built, to supporting renewable energy projects, to fighting for the Warm Springs Reserve, to finally (!) getting a new Fire Station and City Hall built, he has done what we want public servants to do: get things done.
On a personal note, Neil was also instrumental in creating the Ketchum Innovation Center back in 2014, which had an impressive seven-year run before shuttering as COVID hit. Neil’s commitment
to startups and small businesses, including the 20 or so startups supported by the KIC, is impressive. He is what I call “an idea guy who listens.” He is obviously very smart, with lots of ideas, but is also willing to listen to the opinions of others. I have never had a meeting with Neil that wasn’t invigorating and stimulating.
I strongly encourage Ketchum voters to re-elect Neil Bradshaw.
Rick LeFaivre, Sun Valley
