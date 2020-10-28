I have had the distinct pleasure of serving on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners with Jacob Greenberg for eight years and know him well as a decision-maker. Commissioner Greenberg is a true leader for Blaine County. He is intelligent, hard-working and compassionate and he understands the issues. He works to protect our environment and natural resources and to promote the health and economic vitality of our community. He is a strong advocate for access to public lands and for affordable housing. He led the effort to build affordable housing for seniors on the former Blaine Manor site.

During the 2017 floods, catastrophic forest fires in 2013 and 2018 and the current pandemic, he has responded quickly and wisely. In March when our COVID-19 cases started to rise, he ensured Blaine County took action early to mitigate our serious situation.

Commissioner Greenberg is also a leader at the state level. He has worked to improve coordinated emergency communications across the state. He has helped improve the public defender system for Blaine County and the state of Idaho. He has fiercely advocated for increased state funding for local transportation.

Commissioner Greenberg works cooperatively with local jurisdictions, the state, businesses and nonprofits to get things done. He brings a business background and perspective to his work. He is a proven leader on the Board of County Commissioners. He listens and respects everyone, and values inclusion and well-being of our entire community.

I hope you will join me in re-electing Jacob Greenberg Blaine County commissioner.

Angenie McCleary, Ketchum

