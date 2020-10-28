I have had the distinct pleasure of serving on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners with Jacob Greenberg for eight years and know him well as a decision-maker. Commissioner Greenberg is a true leader for Blaine County. He is intelligent, hard-working and compassionate and he understands the issues. He works to protect our environment and natural resources and to promote the health and economic vitality of our community. He is a strong advocate for access to public lands and for affordable housing. He led the effort to build affordable housing for seniors on the former Blaine Manor site.
During the 2017 floods, catastrophic forest fires in 2013 and 2018 and the current pandemic, he has responded quickly and wisely. In March when our COVID-19 cases started to rise, he ensured Blaine County took action early to mitigate our serious situation.
Commissioner Greenberg is also a leader at the state level. He has worked to improve coordinated emergency communications across the state. He has helped improve the public defender system for Blaine County and the state of Idaho. He has fiercely advocated for increased state funding for local transportation.
Commissioner Greenberg works cooperatively with local jurisdictions, the state, businesses and nonprofits to get things done. He brings a business background and perspective to his work. He is a proven leader on the Board of County Commissioners. He listens and respects everyone, and values inclusion and well-being of our entire community.
I hope you will join me in re-electing Jacob Greenberg Blaine County commissioner.
Angenie McCleary, Ketchum
It may be telling to citizens that all of the letters of support in the paper for Jacob Greenberg have been from people who have been on the government payroll at one time or who may want government funds in the future. Angenie has increased her Commissioner's salary and benefits over the past 8 years with Jacob to over $120,000 per year salary+ benefits for FY '21 from a base salary in 2012 of $55,413. It is my understanding that this was Angenie's first job after being a AmeriCorps placement as a social worker. After attending Commissioners' meetings regularly for the past 17 months, I have come away very frustrated with the lack of understanding of finance by the Commissioners; they turned down the $2.8 million offer from the Governor I believe because they don't understand the concept of financial leverage. Even if we had taken somewhat less than that amount, for dollars spent on pandemic items, it could have been much better financially for the County in terms of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead they went for increasing property taxes again. I hope that Angenie can spend some time in the future furthering her knowledge of finance for the benefit of the County.
This endorsement from a commissioner that wants to make Blaine a sanctuary county.
You both have been dragging your heels in your pandemic response.
