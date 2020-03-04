In response to Idaho Fish and Game’s decision to increase wolf hunting tags in Idaho, a reminder to those hunter/ranchers in Idaho who wish to be viewed as “Old West.” Back in the day, when livestock were out on the range, cowboys or range riders were hired to watch over their charges, helping keep them safe from predators and other dangers.
Unfortunately, some of today’s hunters/ranchers do not engage in predation prevention options, electing to simply drop off livestock, hoping for the best. If range riders or measures such as those used by the Wood River Wolf Project were in place, the issue of wolves preying on livestock could be vastly reduced. Today, cattle and sheep have replaced elk and deer. Because of this, predators have fewer options in their choice of prey. It must also be noted that in many areas reducing predators can lead to massive destruction of crops by increased numbers of wild grazing animals.
The plan was to restore to this beautiful state some of the wild animals that flourished before the West was settled by ranchers and homesteaders. There was a natural balance that had worked for eons, when grazing animals survived with predators in proper ratios. Man has managed to disrupt this balance, and rather than take steps to oversee livestock being ranched, the focus too often has been to reduce predators, causing imbalances in other arenas across Idaho.
Idaho is a destination for many visitors worldwide who come to see the amazing natural wonders the state has to offer. Those same visitors also enjoy seeing wild animals in their native habitats. It would behoove those is charge to consider the consequences of boosting the economy by promoting a more balanced return to the wild animals of the Old West, while encouraging ranchers to take more responsibility for their domestic animals.
Ann Hill, Stanley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Personally i totally agree with this article. Why is it the predators fault when they are hungry and run across a “buffet”? They are acting instinctually are they not? Welcome to idaho there are predators. Act and defend your properties accordingly.
Ann Hill ? If everyone wants to keep bashing the rancher and saying it is his fault a hamburger is gunna cost $50 bucks. The wolf projects in Blaine County are only worried about raising money and paying themselves huge salaries , their solution is to take volunteer unemployed college students (who they don't pay) and have them beat pots and pans all night long to scare the wolves away. THAT IS NOT A REAL SOLUTION !!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In