American education must always reflect American ideals, which value individualism and embrace the diversity of all people. Our education system is responsible for ensuring the American pledge, which unites all citizens as one indivisible nation in its guardianship of liberty and justice for all. Americanism expressly includes all citizens as equal in their natural rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, regardless of race.
Critical race theory, however, falsely claims to be an anti-racist education program. The whole notion of CRT rejects the American motto appearing on our great seal; “E pluribus unum,” “out of many, one.”
A leading promoter of CRT, Ibram X. Kendi, rejects equality under the law in favor of an equity-, race-based society. CRT proposes redistribution of all resources of property and rights along racial lines judging people by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character.
Despite the diverse experiences and uniqueness of every individual, CRT labels all white people as the cause of society’s ills, and are therefore all bad. All people of color are defined as oppressed and are therefore all good and deserving of merit. CRT reserves the highest status and rights to people of color while excluding certain civil rights to all white people.
CRT hijacks the true meaning of words. It replaces diversity with division, equity with unequal and inclusion with exclusion.
CRT is bad for all Americans. It teaches hatred for our unique American values, which embrace diversity and individual sovereignty. Ultimately, its solution to combat racism merely promotes racism.
CRT should not be taught in our schools unless with a full disclosure and warning against its deceptive, destructive tenets.
Jamie Caton, Ketchum
