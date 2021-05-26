In response to the editorial on CRT (“Critical race theory is not to be feared,” May 19), juicing pre-K-12 school curriculum with social justice ideology comes at a high cost personally and societally. It displaces the time students can spend learning reading, writing and arithmetic.
Pam Johnson, Ketchum
How is an in-depth examination of the role of racism in America from a black perspective not learning?
