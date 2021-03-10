As the longest-tenured architect in the Wood River Valley, I feel obliged to offer some friendly advice about our housing situation. When Averell Harriman created the destination resort of Sun Valley in 1936 he began the tradition of a service community providing sincere, friendly and simple hospitality to the privileged guests of the Wood River Valley. However, 75 years later our population is spiking and available land is disappearing, especially affordable housing, resulting in limited access for our important service community without whom we could not exist.
Two weeks ago, the Mountain Express had two interesting articles about Warm Springs Ranch and the Bluebird project. The first presents a unique opportunity to provide attractive, affordable housing and parking for hundreds; the second is a computerized conspiracy to squeeze eight great tomatoes into a six-tomato can. Living in the urban core is for pedestrians, and many in the service community do not want or cannot afford vehicles and could live in a downtown structure with parking restricted to only a few rental vehicles available as part of the lease.
Respect our service community; do not expect them to live in substandard, windowless spaces in a drab, featureless cluster of boxes. Ketchum is architecturally advanced; we cannot compromise our cityscape, especially in such bulk, in such a prominent location.
The Warm Springs Ranch property being made available to the city is the perfect place to provide housing. The upper strip of land averaging about 100 feet wide, stretching 750 feet along the south side of Warm Springs Road and dropping 30 feet to the valley floor presents a unique site for dozens of attached units, layered up the slope with sunlight and great views in the front and an underground storage and parking corridor along the back. On the bus line and potentially having access to the warm springs hot water make the building use easy and intuitive. Think about it! Bob Brennan, the owner of the property has shown great sensitivity and charity in his land use concept—we should recognize this opportunity to provide effective, sustained, affordable housing long into the future.
David Barovetto
Sun Valley
