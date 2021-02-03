Concerning the proposed Bluebird project, both Perry Boyle’s full-page paid letter (Jan. 20 issue of this paper) and GMD development’s response (Jan. 22 edition) raise valid points. I’m happy to see such an in-depth presentation of the issues involved for the pubic to consider. But the project presented as a four-story, 54-unit apartment block without the standard two parking spaces per unit in the most congested area of Ketchum just isn’t sensible. If scaled back to three stories with somewhere around 30 units it might make more sense. Perhaps putting this project in the Bariteau pit would be a better answer. There’s certainly space there for plenty of below-grade parking.
Tom Rule
Ketchum
