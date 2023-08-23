As a USAF flight surgeon years ago, one of my duties was to educate crews about the importance of hearing protection to avoid noise damage. Noise deafness cannot be reversed because the sensory hearing cells of the inner ear do not regenerate after damage. Ear pain and tinnitus in the short run can eventually become permanent. Most people are aware of this yet willing to sacrifice their own hearing and their children’s to electronic amplification. It is completely unacceptable under any circumstance, but particularly galling when coming from loud music. Many pop musicians are losing hearing at younger ages, some profoundly so from playing and listening to amplified music. While occupational noise hearing loss has declined thanks to ear protection, modern musical taste has become “louder is better.” Hearing problems are coming much sooner than in previous decades. Recent noise level testing at Wood River Valley concerts has shown dangerous noise levels as high as 110 decibels; it can cause hearing damage in as little as five minutes. For reference, normal conversation speaking levels is about 60 decibels…70 decibels is TWICE as loud as 60 db and so on. Yes, you should be wearing earplugs to concerts and so should your children. Foam earplugs are cheap but they’re less likely to stay in place and might deliver a muffled sound which could tempt you to go without them. Earplugs designed for concerts are not cheap but offer the best overall performance.
Gary Hoffman, M.D.
Ketchum
@Dr. Hoffman USAF (ret.)
Many of us would be very interested in your perspective on the potential for hearing loss and health issues resulting from living in close proximity to Freidman Airport.
