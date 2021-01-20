A priceless gift to all of us from Earl Holding may soon be lost forever. His gift was to ensure that open spaces would exist throughout Sun Valley for generations to come.
Over this past decade, I have fought alongside countless members of the community to preserve his invaluable legacy. In 2015, we worked diligently to save the Gateway to Sun Valley—a gorgeous undeveloped entry into Sun Valley highlighted by the iconic red barn, the beautiful meadow where horses await their carrots from joyous children, and Penny Hill where gleeful children sled.
Another iconic open space gateway is currently threatened by development: Prospector Hill! Visitors travel from around the world to enjoy skiing at Dollar Mountain—directly across from the natural beauty of glistening snow drifts on Prospector Hill. These travelers are greeted by the welcoming flag in honor of Carol Holding, wife of the late Earl Holding, for whom Carol’s Dollar Lodge is named.
According to an article in the December 16, 2020 issue of the Idaho Mountain Express, the current plan is to rezone open space in the city to zoning for future development, beginning with Prospector Hill!
For more information, contact Sun Valley City Hall regarding the Special Meeting (Public Hearing) at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 21st in which the Sun Valley City Council members will welcome public comment in person at City Hall Council Chambers, 81 Elkhorn Road, as well as comments via Zoom (inquire regarding pre-registration) on this topic (ORD 555) of rezoning from open space to development on Prospector Hill.
Linda Pertel
Sun Valley
You are delusional if you think that you “and countless others” have a say in SV Co. decisions.
