It is always beneficial to see numerous individuals willing to run for public office, as it provides both choices, and an opportunity to evaluate our elected officials on their performance. Have they turned any of their promises into accomplishments is the primary question to be asked of incumbents.
In 2017, I did not support nor vote for Mayor Bradshaw, however, I support him now, based upon his performance while in office. We have had some serious disagreements, but they are far outweighed by his accomplishments: a new fire station that required a two-thirds vote of the Ketchum citizens; a new City Hall; and, community housing which has been long overdue. None of these projects were new ideas, but have been talked about and debated for more than 20 years, and none were without opposition, which led to a continuing inertia of inaction. It took leadership and the cooperation of the City Council, Planning & Zoning Commission, city staff, and volunteers. Kudos to all.
Mayor Bradshaw has been effective in his term of office, and when I weigh performance over promises, the scales of his actions justify my vote this November. I hope that it justifies yours.
Ed Simon, Ketchum
