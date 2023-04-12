If approved, the proposed Jericho project in Elkhorn Center will certainly prove to be a disaster for all Elkhorn residents. This project will shoehorn 19 apartments into three large buildings, thus eliminating whatever little bit of Idaho remained in the center. Its implementation will be beneficial to one very small group: the developers. At the end of the day, Elkhorn residents, whether located in the Elkhorn Center vicinity or on the outskirts, will find a very different and far less palatable community.
There are no positives beyond the developers’ profits. (Full disclosure, I am very favorably disposed to entrepreneurs earning profits, whether small or substantial.) But there will be negatives galore: from the construction nightmare, to the unsightly additions, the dramatically reduced parking, the over utilization of our wonderful SVEA facilities we’ve all paid for, etc., etc.
The developers’ rationale seems to be twofold: A) It’s my property and I will do whatever I choose to do with it. If so, why are we going through with this rain dance of approvals? B) I will be contributing to the housing stock for our “local workforce.” At $5,000 to $ 6,000 per month? This is a market rate rental estimate put forth by the development team at a P&Z meeting earlier in the year. Was that a serious “raison d'être”?
