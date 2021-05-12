Many people are quick to equate affordable housing to the economic sectors of government—emergency services, local service, retail and tourism—and they’re not wrong. But there’s an additional financial sector equally at stake here—the professional sector.
I worked at Smith Optics for over seven years and watched the Ketchum City Council spend its time bickering over a local wolf proclamation around 2014 while the company publicly explored relocation, ultimately taking over 70 well-paid jobs and tax revenue with it. The only common denominator of Smith, ESS and Scott USA’s respective exits was the recruitment in a community with very limited affordable housing.
Said affordable housing is absolutely paramount to the success of our burgeoning professional sector, with several one-time startup brands having blossomed into sturdy, reliable contributors to our economy. But we cannot keep growing if we can’t convince entry-level employees to relocate due to overly prohibitive housing costs.
Decked, Club Ride, Wild Rye, First Lite and others bring attributes that are unusual to the valley: the opportunity of niche, professional career paths, job security unrelated to the local economy and scalability not always found in other sectors. Recruitment also brings spouses who work in education, EMS, health care and other important areas. Our brands and people are paying taxes, eating at restaurants, supporting retail, contributing to nonprofits and utilizing service industries, all the while providing employment to hundreds of citizens. These companies bring a stability and opportunity that has historically weathered recession, local downturns, the tumultuous nature of tourism and, most recently, the pandemic.
The valley and its citizens would do well to remember that affordable housing affects all sorts of local businesses and that projects like Bluebird are critical to retaining professional businesses, with all our contributions and proven stability.
Ross Copperman, Chief commercial officer, First Lite/MeatEater Inc., Hailey
Where's the end TiL? How many more businesses and people can be stuffed into Ketchum? You rail on about the urgency for housing, which has been going on for decades, but your solution is to bring more people, subsidize them, put them into inappropriate buildings, in inappropriate locations and say your solving a problem when actually it's a business scheme. You sound like a banker!! In fact just like a banker, ala Harry Griffin and SVED, who brought Salt Lake bankers here with the slogan " Yes in your back yard" , These people are in the wings ready to pounce with condo's on main street.
Elsewhere in this issue is stated. "At the Blaine County Housing Authority, we currently have over 250 local households on our waiting list", that's 5 BlueBirds. I don't think it's possible to get ahead of this problem, certainly given the towns track record for problem solving.
You have raised an interesting point, that being just how much affordable housing Ketchum needs...because from North of Hailey to Galena is our worker zone for all intents and purposes. Bluebird is a drop in the bucket in the long run, we need far more than Bluebird even now to say nothing of 5 years from now. It should not come down to an either/or but rather Bariteau's pit and Bluebird. WHAT IS SO DIFFICULT FOR PEOPLE TO GRASP ABOUT WORKERS NOT BEING ABLE TO AFFORD TO LIVE IN THE VALLEY, NOT JUST KETCHUM? Have you ever worked 60+ hours a week to be able to afford housing and other necessities? If we don't do the right thing now, we all can watch Ketchum slowly die, strangled by lack of ability for people to live within 30 miles. And don't make the mistake of thinking that Hailey and Bellevue will bail us out; they are struggling with the same problem we are. A major problem is that too much existing housing is unavailable because it is in AirB&B or VRBO applications thanks to the idiocy of the Idaho Legislature. We also could give a big kick in the pants to Blaine County which should be doing everything possible to enhance affordable housing construction in those areas not under the jurisdiction of the cities.
