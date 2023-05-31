The Warm Springs Preserve holds bountiful medicine through co-creative partnership with nature. I want you to know deep nature connection, learn about plants, get involved, experience biophilia, be inspired, create a special place far beyond a dog park.
Your healing is encoded within you, aligned with nature. Gathering in a wild space experiencing the elements surrounded by plants is deep medicine nourishing our senses. Sounds of water and bird song carrying vibrations reorganize the nervous system. Inhaling aromatics constituents in plants support our immune system, benefits cognitive function. Earth grounding boosts vagal tone, syncs circadian rhythms, lessens stress. Wonder and awe initiate the gift cycle which is the catalyst for synaptic neurotransmitter messaging influencing cognitive expression.
Prioritizing the land’s needs is the leap of faith necessary for all other parts of “visitor experience” to fall into place. Land is alive with mycelium. Microbes hold the plants, supporting insects and birds who converse with the animals to graciously hold space for the humans to have their experience. Don’t lose your way through the tangle of “meeting everyone’s desires.” Revitalizing ecological balance, forest to creek, is the sustainable trajectory that integrates land health and our health. We gain an integral piece for community wellbeing benefiting mental, emotional, physical health from where resilience springs.
